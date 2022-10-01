Florida State may be getting another key piece back for this week's game against Wake Forest.

College GameDay on ESPN reported Saturday morning that FSU defensive end Jared Verse will dress out and attempt to return for the Seminoles' 3:30 p.m. game against the Demon Deacons, labeling him a game-time decision.

Verse's return would be a boost to FSU's defense considering he was one of two starting defensive linemen who missed last week's win over Boston College due to injury. While FSU didn't need him to beat the Eagles, he would be helpful against Wake's slow-mesh, high-powered offense.

Verse, a first-year Albany transfer, amassed four tackles for loss and three sacks in FSU's first two games before suffering a leg injury in the first half of the Seminoles' win at Louisville on Sept. 16.

His availability will be one of a few things to monitor during FSU's pregame warmups ahead of their home game against the Demon Deacons. Follow along on the Osceola for pregame updates starting around 1:30 p.m.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify