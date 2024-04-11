Redshirt senior nickel cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. shared on his Instagram Thursday afternoon that he intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens next Tuesday, leaving the Seminoles after two seasons with the program.

It would appear the Florida State football team has suffered its first portal defection of the spring window.

Vance, who transferred in from Louisville ahead of the 2022 season, appeared in all 27 FSU games over the last two seasons and made five starts in 2023. Over his time at FSU, he recorded 34 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups.

Vance, originally a three-star prospect out of New Orleans Edna Karr High in the 2020 class, largely backed up Jarrian Jones this past season at nickel. He has been battling this spring for the starting nickel job ahead of the 2024 season.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

