Report: FSU hiring UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. as its new wide receivers coach

It would appear Florida State has found its next wide receivers coach.

The Seminoles are hiring former UCF and Miami wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to the same role on FSU's staff, 247Sports reported Thursday morning.

Harris is coming off his second one-year stint under new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF, coaching the wide receivers in 2024 and serving as offensive coordinator after he was the co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach for the Knights in 2021-22. Harris took over UCF's offensive playcalling midway through the 2024 season.

Between those two stints, he was running backs coach at Miami, his alma mater in 2023. While at Miami in the mid-2000s, he was four-time All-American and six-time ACC Champion in the 800 meters for Miami's track and field team. He was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Before his first stint at UCF, Harris was the running backs coach at FIU from 2015 through 2020 and added the offensive coordinator title for the 2021 season. He got his start in coaching as the offensive coordinator at Miami Booker T. Washington High from 2009 through 2013 and was head coach at Washington in 2014, leading the team to a state championship

Harris' father, Tim Harris Sr., won three state titles at Booker T. Washington in 2007, 2012 and 2013 and is currently in his fourth stint as head coach there.

In his lone season as UCF WRs coach, Harris landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and was expected to sign him before Malzahn left to take the OC job at FSU. His South Florida ties could be a boost to an FSU staff that previously didn't have a ton of direct ties there outside of defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

Unless there's another move coming that hasn't yet been announced, this hiring (when made official) would complete FSU's offensive coaching staff. There's been no announcement as of this time that QBs coach Tony Tokarz, RBs coach David Johnson or TEs coach Chris Thomsen will not return to their roles in 2025.

