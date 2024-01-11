Thirty months into the era of name, image and likeness, the NCAA is finally dropping the hammer.

The association is expected to levy significant penalties on Florida State, one of its NIL collectives and a booster, as well as an assistant coach, for NIL-related recruiting violations in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first two-and-a-half years of NIL. Multiple sources with knowledge of the decision and penalties spoke to Yahoo Sports under condition of anonymity.

The sanctions, wide-ranging and broad, are tied to a Spring 2022 recruiting event and are part of a resolution negotiated between the school and the NCAA.

A Florida State assistant coach, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, is found to have committed two Level II violations, which include impermissible recruiting activity and facilitating impermissible contact with an NIL-related booster. Atkins is alleged to have driven a prospect and his parents to a meeting with a leading member of the school’s NIL collective, Rising Spear.

As part of the penalties, Atkins will be suspended the first three games of the 2024 regular season and is given a two-year show-cause. A show-cause requires schools who hire Atkins to explain the decision to NCAA officials. Atkins is expected to remain on FSU’s staff in his current role.

In a first of its kind in the NIL era, the school must disassociate with the NIL collective representative for a term of three years. The school also must disassociate from the NIL collective for one year as well. As part of the dissociation, FSU cannot accept assistance from the collective and the collective cannot contribute to the athletic program in any way. However, the collective is free to continue working with FSU athletes on NIL endeavors.

“We are pleased to reach closure to this situation and view this as another step in strengthening our culture of compliance at Florida State University,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We take all compliance matters very seriously, and our full cooperation with the NCAA on this case is a clear example of that commitment. We remain committed to compliance with all NCAA rules including disassociation of the booster and the collective.”

Other penalties include:

- two years of probation.

- scholarship reductions of five over the next two academic years.

- a reduction by seven in official visits for 2023-24.

- a prohibition on recruiting communication for six weeks over the next two academic years, including this next week (Jan. 12-18).

- a prohibition on communication with athletes in the transfer portal from April 15-21.

- a reduction by 18 evaluation days this spring.

- a financial penalty of 1% of the athletic department’s budget.

The NCAA’s rules around NIL are murky. The association only has an interim NIL policy that provides guidance to programs — a policy that is under continuous change in this ever-evolving landscape of athlete compensation.

In fact, the organization adopted new guidance just this week around NIL, but those changes are not retroactively applied. The organization also adopted new recommendations on Thursday that permit schools to have more communication and contact with collectives.

The NCAA sanctions are the latest issue in which FSU is thrust into the news cycle.