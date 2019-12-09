According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Norvell is hiring away offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham from the Auburn Tigers. The move comes just one day after Norvell was introduced as the Seminoles' head coach.

New Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is not wasting any time assembling his first coaching staff in Tallahassee.

Dillingham worked under Norvell at Memphis and Arizona State.

He coached quarterbacks and was the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and he held the same titles for three seasons at Memphis.

“Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top-10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said when he lured Dillingham away from Norvell's staff. “Because of Kenny’s energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he’s been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation’s top offenses.”

Although Dillingham had the title of offensive coordinator at Auburn, it was Malzahn who reportedly called the plays on game day.

Auburn's offense ranked 27th this season in scoring offense (34.0 points per game) and 53rd in total offense (421.1 yards per game).

During his three years as offensive coordinator at Memphis, the Tigers ranked seventh nationally in scoring offense in 2018, second in 2017 and 15 in 2016.

