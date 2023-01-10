Mike Norvell has chosen an NFL star who will be coaching at the college level for the first time to fill an opening at Florida State.

Patrick Surtain, who played n the NFL from 1998-2008, will be FSU's defensive basks coach, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Surtain played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, recording 37 interceptions and 547 tackles. He was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Surtain coached at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High for six seasons and won three state titles (2016, 2017 and 2020). He also spent a year as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

His hire would be a critical one for the development of FSU's defensive backs as well as build recruiting ties in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

Norvell had been in attendance at the AFCA convention in Charlotte, N.C., and was talking with potential candidates.

Surtain replaces Marcus Woodson, who coached FSU's defensive backs from 2020-22 but left to take a job at Arkansas.