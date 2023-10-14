Star receiver Johnny Wilson will miss Saturday's game against Syracuse, according to a report by ESPN.com. The report also states offensive tackle Bless Harris is a game-time decision.

Wilson left last Saturday's game against Virginia Tech after he was sandwiched by two defenders. He caught his first two touchdown passes of 2023 against the Hokies. Wilson has 20 receptions for 357 yards and two TDs this fall.

In the absence of Wilson, FSU could further broaden the receiving options and give Kentron Poitier and Ja'Khi Douglas more playing time. There could also be more opportunities for veterans like Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann as well as freshmen Hykeem Williams and Destyn Hill. FSU's coaches have also frequently used two eight ends, mixing in Jaheim Bell, Kyle Morlock, Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel.

Quarterback Jordan Travis distributed the ball to 10 Seminoles in the win over VT.

The Seminoles have started four offensive line combinations in five games due to injury. Among the options for two tackle spots are Robert Scott, Darius Washington and Jeremiah Byers. Washington started at left tackle vs. VT and was named the ACC's offensive lineman of the week.

FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) plays host to Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) on Saturday at noon (ABC).