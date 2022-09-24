There's been much speculation about whether Jordan Travis or Tate Rodemaker would start at quarterback for Florida State's home game against Boston College this week.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that Travis is expected to start after leaving last week's road win at Louisville in the first half with a left leg injury.

The injury originally seemed severe, with Travis watching the second half of the game on the sideline on crutches and in a boot. However, Travis tweeted Sunday night that he had received some good news and then he practiced Wednesday and looked good while doing so.

Now, it would seem Travis is in line to not miss any starts due to his injury. Rodemaker was the Seminoles' second-half savior last week at Louisville, throwing a pair of touchdown passes -- the first two of his career -- to lead a come-from-behind effort to keep FSU undefeated.

However, Travis, who has gotten off to quite a start to his 2022 season, still gives the Seminoles the best chance going forward. Through three games, Travis has completed 67.7% of his passes for 624 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception, posting a passer rating of 165.56.

With FSU favored to beat BC by three scores, it's likely that either Travis or Rodemaker could have led FSU to a win Saturday night. But Travis' reported return is encouraging ahead of the upcoming stretch where the Seminoles will face their three main ACC Atlantic foes, Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, in three consecutive weeks.

FSU takes on Boston College Saturday at 8 p.m. and we'll be watching during pregame warmups to ensure that Travis is dressed out and working with the first team.