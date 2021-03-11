UPDATE: Duke pulls out of ACC tourney due to COVID; FSU moves to semifinal
The ACC has now confirmed earlier reports that the Duke men's basketball team has pulled out of the conference tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
That means FSU will advance to the tournament semifinals. Here is the release from the ACC:
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled.
The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.
With the cancelation, Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
FIRST REPORT
The Florida State men's basketball team apparently will get a third bye in the ACC Tournament.,
The Seminoles, who got a double-bye for finishing second in the conference during the regular season, were scheduled to face No. 10 seed Duke in the ACC quarterfinals today at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Instead, the Blue Devils are reportedly shutting things down due to a positive COVID-19 test.
That means FSU should face the winner of North Carolina-Virginia Tech on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, although the ACC has yet to make an official announcement about the cancellation or schedule change.
