Junior defensive back A.J. Lytton, who was one of Florida State's top reserve cornerbacks the past two seasons, has been removed from the Seminoles' football program, a school spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Lytton appeared in 12 games this past season, recording 14 tackles and forcing one fumble. He played in 10 games as a freshman in 2018 and recorded 14 tackles that season as well.

Lytton likely would have competed for a starting cornerback job -- or at least a top backup spot -- this spring following the departure of two-year starter Stanford Samuels III.

