{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 17:15:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Reserve DB A.J. Lytton no longer part of FSU football program

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Junior defensive back A.J. Lytton, who was one of Florida State's top reserve cornerbacks the past two seasons, has been removed from the Seminoles' football program, a school spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Lytton appeared in 12 games this past season, recording 14 tackles and forcing one fumble. He played in 10 games as a freshman in 2018 and recorded 14 tackles that season as well.

Lytton likely would have competed for a starting cornerback job -- or at least a top backup spot -- this spring following the departure of two-year starter Stanford Samuels III.

Defensive back AJ Lytton is no longer with Florida State football.
Defensive back AJ Lytton is no longer with Florida State football. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

The Seminoles are very deep at the cornerback position, so there should not be much of a concern from a depth perspective.

Lytton, a Maryland product, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and chose Florida State over Clemson, Penn State and several other programs.

