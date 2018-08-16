Redshirt freshman defensive end Tre Lawson is no longer with the program, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart confirmed before practice Thursday.

Taggart did not offer specifics on Lawson’s departure, but he had not been seen at practice since engaging in a fight with an offensive lineman last week at practice.

Lawson was not expected to be in Florida State’s primary rotation at defensive end this season but could have provided depth.

