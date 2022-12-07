Florida State backup offensive lineman Rod Orr has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Orr did not play in his first two seasons at FSU and was not listed on the depth chart. A football-basketball player in high school, Orr was viewed as behind from a strength and conditioning standpoint and was passed over by other linemen.

As of late Wednesday morning, Orr was still listed on FSU's online roster.

He joins a group of FSU players who have entered the transfer portal, including Amari Gainer, Keyshawn Helton, Sam McCall, Jarrett Jackson and Shambre Jackson.