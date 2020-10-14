For all of Florida State's struggles so far during the 2020 college football season, perhaps the greatest success has come in an area where we might have least expected.

After constant breakdowns under three different position coaches, the Seminoles' offensive line appears to finally be heading in the right direction under first-year OL coach Alex Atkins, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and head coach Mike Norvell.

Through four games, the Seminoles rank No. 28 in the country (out of 76 teams) with a team pass-blocking grade of 69.4, according to Pro Football Focus.

One year ago, FSU's pass-blocking grade was 51.1 and ranked No. 118 out of 130 teams. The year before that, the Seminoles ranked dead last in pass-blocking with a mark of 45.4.

Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial