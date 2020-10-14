Reshaped FSU offensive line making major strides under Atkins
For all of Florida State's struggles so far during the 2020 college football season, perhaps the greatest success has come in an area where we might have least expected.
After constant breakdowns under three different position coaches, the Seminoles' offensive line appears to finally be heading in the right direction under first-year OL coach Alex Atkins, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and head coach Mike Norvell.
Through four games, the Seminoles rank No. 28 in the country (out of 76 teams) with a team pass-blocking grade of 69.4, according to Pro Football Focus.
One year ago, FSU's pass-blocking grade was 51.1 and ranked No. 118 out of 130 teams. The year before that, the Seminoles ranked dead last in pass-blocking with a mark of 45.4.
Florida State's run-blocking has improved as well, although not quite to the same level. After posting grades of 52.9 and 48.2 in that category during the 2018 and '19 seasons, respectively, the Seminoles are grading out at 59.0 so far this season.
While there is still plenty of work to do, Norvell and Dillingham both sounded genuinely enthusiastic about the offensive line when they spoke to the media this week.
"Those guys are focused on their improvement," Norvell said. "I know that's a very general thing to say, but I definitely believe that I'm seeing them getting better."
What has to be most exciting for Florida State's coaches is the fact that it's a very young line overall.
Of the Seminoles' top three offensive tackles in terms of snaps played, one is redshirt freshman Darius Washington and another is true freshman Robert Scott Jr. The starting center, Maurce Smith, is a redshirt freshman, and starting guard Dontae Lucas is a sophomore.
