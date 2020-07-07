Reshaping the Roster: How different does FSU's offense look in 2020?
Now that the dust seems to have settled on all the roster moves of the offseason -- and it was a very busy offseason -- it's time to take a detailed look at what the Florida State football team looks like on offense and defense in 2020.
We'll begin today with the offense, where the Seminoles are looking to replace several starters and experienced veterans but appear to have upgraded the overall talent at nearly every position.
The lone exception is likely at running back, where the Seminoles lost Cam Akers to the NFL Draft, but there are plenty of newcomers and returners at that position that should have FSU fans excited.
Quarterbacks
Who arrived:
Chubba Purdy -- Four-star recruit, nation's No. 8 dual-threat quarterback; is expected to compete for playing time and the starting job.
Tate Rodemaker -- Three-star recruit, No. 26 pro-style quarterback; enrolled in spring and is expected to compete for playing time and the starting job.
Who stayed:
James Blackman -- Returning starter with nearly two full years of starting experience; fourth-year junior will have inside track on starting job but must show improvement to hold off challengers.
Jordan Travis -- Played in primarily a wildcat role last season; easily the best athlete at the position and could be a factor if can show improvement in throwing consistency.
Who left:
Alex Hornibrook -- Grad transfer was a part-time starter and produced mixed results.
Net result:
The position appears to have improved overall, but we won't know how much until preseason practice gets under way. Hornibrook's one year in the program after transferring from Wisconsin produced a few bright moments but was largely forgettable.
Blackman never seemed very comfortable running Kendal Briles' offense, so a return to a more pro-style approach might be just what he needs. If he doesn't separate himself from the younger QBs early in camp, however, this coaching staff will have more options to choose from than the previous staff gave themselves.
Running backs
Who arrived:
Jashaun Corbin -- Texas A&M transfer; is expected to be one of top contenders for starting job.
La'Damian Webb -- Junior college transfer, has been very productive at every level; is expected to be significant part of rotation.
Lawrance Toafili -- Four-star prospect, was nation's No. 23 running back; is expected to compete for playing time.
Ja'Khi Douglas -- Four-star prospect, was nation's No. 6 athlete; will compete for playing time at running back and wide receiver.
Corey Wren --Three-star prospect, was nation's No. 18 athlete; speedster, will compete for playing time at running back, receiver and in return game.
Who stayed:
Khalan Laborn -- Fourth-year junior, saw action in 10 games last season with one start; will enter preseason as slight favorite to win starting job.
Deonte Sheffield -- Walk-on junior who was started the Sun Bowl and delivered an impressive performance; will compete for playing time.
Who left:
Cam Akers -- Starter for most of his three years; left early for the NFL and was selected in the second round by the L.A. Rams.
Anthony Grant -- Skipped most of last season due to personal reasons and officially left the program in June.
Net result:
It's difficult to make the case that the position improved after losing Akers, who will go down as one of the best running backs in school history, but the Seminoles definitely have a lot more options in 2020.
Laborn, a former five-star prospect, and Corbin are expected to duke it out for the starting job, but don't rule out Webb. The junior college transfer is smaller in stature, but he was super productive in high school and again during one season of JUCO ball.
