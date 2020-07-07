Now that the dust seems to have settled on all the roster moves of the offseason -- and it was a very busy offseason -- it's time to take a detailed look at what the Florida State football team looks like on offense and defense in 2020.

We'll begin today with the offense, where the Seminoles are looking to replace several starters and experienced veterans but appear to have upgraded the overall talent at nearly every position.

The lone exception is likely at running back, where the Seminoles lost Cam Akers to the NFL Draft, but there are plenty of newcomers and returners at that position that should have FSU fans excited.

