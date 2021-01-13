Perhaps a two-week break from games was just what the Florida State men's basketball team needed. After having three consecutive games postponed due to COVID-relates issues, the Seminoles finally returned to action Wednesday night against visiting N.C. State. And when we say returned to action, we mean they really returned to action. FSU shot a school ACC-record 71 percent from the field and cruised to a 105-73 victory against the Wolfpack. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Box Score: FSU 105, NC State 73 "That was one of the nights that we showed that we were hungry to get out and play. I was real impressed with the unselfish spirit and energy," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said, noting that the Wolfpack were without injured forward Manny Bates, who ranks in the top 10 nationally for blocked shots. "They were short-handed a little bit tonight. They didn't have their shot-blocker in there, and obviously that gave us the opportunity to drive the ball in there. ... "We had one of those exceptional nights where the ball was falling. I think it was because we were moving the ball." With the win, the Seminoles improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack fell to 6-4 and 2-3. The performance was impressive not only because FSU was coming off of a layoff but because the Seminoles had lost two of their last three games before the break.

Senior guard M.J. Walker attacks the basket Wednesday night against N.C. State. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)