Rested and ready, Seminoles blister nets in 105-73 win over N.C. State
Perhaps a two-week break from games was just what the Florida State men's basketball team needed.
After having three consecutive games postponed due to COVID-relates issues, the Seminoles finally returned to action Wednesday night against visiting N.C. State. And when we say returned to action, we mean they really returned to action.
FSU shot a school ACC-record 71 percent from the field and cruised to a 105-73 victory against the Wolfpack.
Box Score: FSU 105, NC State 73
"That was one of the nights that we showed that we were hungry to get out and play. I was real impressed with the unselfish spirit and energy," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said, noting that the Wolfpack were without injured forward Manny Bates, who ranks in the top 10 nationally for blocked shots. "They were short-handed a little bit tonight. They didn't have their shot-blocker in there, and obviously that gave us the opportunity to drive the ball in there. ...
"We had one of those exceptional nights where the ball was falling. I think it was because we were moving the ball."
With the win, the Seminoles improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack fell to 6-4 and 2-3.
The performance was impressive not only because FSU was coming off of a layoff but because the Seminoles had lost two of their last three games before the break.
Hamilton only seemed to make one significant change during the hiatus -- replacing freshman point guard Scottie Barnes in the starting lineup with senior RayQuan Evans -- and Hamilton said that was only done because Barnes had missed some practice time with a muscle strain.
Whatever the reason, it paid major dividends.
For both players.
Evans scored 13 points in the first half and went on to finish with a career-high 24 on 9-of-11 shooting, while Barnes came off the bench to score 11 points with three assists. Evans was credited with six rebounds and two assists.
"With Scottie being tweaked a little bit, Coach told me I had to be in the starting lineup," said Evans, whose previous career high was nine points. "I tried to do what my coach needed. ... It felt good. We've got to put this behind us and focus on the next game."
The Seminoles also got a very nice performance from senior guard M.J. Walker, who scored 19 points and delivered four assists. Senior guard Nathanael Jack also scored a career-high 18 points in 12 minutes.
Walker and Jack combined to connect on 13 of 15 shots from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.
"What we did today was nothing new to us," said Jack, whose previous career best was 14 points. "I know it might shock some people, but it's nothing new to us. We know we can do this ... The reality is we have to put this game behind us and build on the energy."
As a team, Florida State connected on 41 of 58 shots from the field and 12 of 18 from long range. The Seminoles' previous best shooting percentage against an ACC opponent came in 2017 against Clemson (66.1 percent).
FSU did receive a little scare in the second half when Barnes went down with an ankle injury, but Hamilton said it did not appear serious and the team is hopeful to have him back this weekend.
Florida State returns to action Saturday at home against North Carolina (noon, ESPN).
