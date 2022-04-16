Return game took center stage for FSU special teams during spring drills

After FSU's poor performance in the return department last fall, Papuchis is looking to several newcomers -- and a few familiar faces who are now a year older -- to give that group a boost in 2022. And while he won't know for sure how much better that unit is until this fall, the third-year Seminoles assistant coach sounds encouraged.

Nothing will draw more interest from fans, however, than the topic of the Seminoles' return specialists.

During his post-spring media session late this week, Florida State special-teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis was asked several questions about the Seminoles' pass-rushers, kickers and other special-teams players.

The biggest impact is likely to come from Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman, who excelled as a punt returner for the Ducks last season. In 15 attempts, Pittman averaged 10.1 yards per return.

For comparison, FSU's top punt returners in 2021 -- Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- each averaged exactly 4.0 yards per punt return. As a team, the Seminoles ranked 117th nationally (out of 130 schools) in average punt return.

"I thought Mycah Pittman did a really nice job throughout the course of spring," Papuchis said. "He brings a confidence. He brings an aggressiveness. Just a mindset that he has every time that he goes back there that I appreciate. He was very consistent throughout the course of all spring."

That confidence and aggressiveness alone could solve perhaps the biggest issue that plagued FSU's punt return unit last season -- letting punts land and roll for extra yardage.

Because of his sure hands and athletic ability, Pittman has been fearless when it comes to catching punts on the run -- to either side, and when running forward or backward. He is so confident in his skills that he tried in last week's spring game to field one punt that was greatly affected by the wind, and it didn't go well; he briefly muffed it before recovering.

Pittman was clearly embarrassed by the gaffe and later joked that it was the "most unathletic" he has ever looked. But Papuchis said it did nothing to diminish the Seminoles' excitement about what he brings to that role.

"There was one ball in the spring game that maybe he went after that he probably shouldn't have," Papuchis said. "I think he was trying to put that aggressiveness on display. But I was really pleased with where Mycah left the spring game."

Along with Pittman and the veterans who returned punts in the past, Papuchis also gave highly touted freshmen Sam McCall and Azareye'h Thomas opportunities to show what they could do this spring. That is expected to continue in preseason camp.

FSU's list of potential kickoff returners is even longer, and the 'Noles are seeking major improvement in that area as well. They averaged 20.36 yards per kick return last season, which ranked 66th in the country.

Florida State thought it might have a great solution for that role with the offseason addition of West Virginia transfer Winston Wright Jr., who ranked in the top 20 nationally last fall with 26.65 yards per kick return. But Wright's status is in doubt after he sustained a leg injury in a March automobile accident.

The Seminoles still have plenty of other options, however.

Along with guys who have returned kicks in the past -- Ja'Khi Douglas, Helton and Travis Jay -- Papuchis said FSU also looked this spring at Oregon RB transfer Trey Benson and Illinois WR transfer Deuce Spann. Running backs Lawrance Toafili and D.J. Williams got opportunities as well.

If Wright is unavailable, it sounds like it will be a wide-open competition in August.

"We have a big pool of players that we're trying to develop from that standpoint," Papuchis said. "So the depth isn't going to be the issue. It's just finding the guy that you feel like could be the difference-maker that you want to put back there."