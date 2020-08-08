The only constant is change -- James Blackman and Jordan Travis are proof of that as they enter their respective fourth and third seasons playing quarterback at the Power 5 level, each season with a different play caller. On Saturday both shared their progress in Mike Norvell's offense, the infusion of new talent at running back and the personal growth they've had over the offseason. Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins as well as the freshman quarterbacks are expected to meet with the media later in the afternoon.

