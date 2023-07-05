Florida State veteran right-hander Carson Montgomery has entered the transfer portal, D1baseball.com reported on Wednesday.

Montgomery went 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 2023. One of FSU's most talented right-handers, Montgomery frequently struggled with his control in 16 appearances (nine starts). He gave up 35 earned runs in 45 innings, recording 42 strikeouts but allowing 37 walks.

FSU coach Link Jarrett has hit the transfer portal in the offseason, landing a number of pitchers including Cam Leiter (UCF), Jacob Marlowe (UCF), Yoel Tejada Jr. (Florida), Ethan Chenault (UNC Wilmington) and Noah Short (West Virginia).