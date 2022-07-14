Rich Wallace joins FSU Baseball staff as assistant/recruiting coach

Rich Wallace, an Orlando native with 19 years experience as a Division I baseball coach, will be Florida State’s new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday.

Wallace spent the past three seasons with Jarrett at Notre Dame, serving as the recruiting coordinator and third base coach while also working with the Fighting Irish hitters and catchers.

He oversaw defensive alignments, managed opposing pitcher video scouting reports, helped coordinate baserunning instruction and assisted with game management during his tenure in South Bend.

“Rich helped guide our transition at Notre Dame through diligent personalized recruiting, a vast national recruiting network, and tireless hard work,” Jarrett said. “His on-field instructional versatility lends itself well to working with multiple positions while focusing his attention on the catchers. His work in helping the hitters, baserunners and defensive alignment was paramount in our team’s success and will be vital at FSU.

