"I enjoyed the energy and genuineness of the coaching staff," said Parker on his visit. "Meeting everyone and seeing the campus with my mom was a really fun experience. Coach Norvell is a guy that will fill the team with energy day in and day out."

Jackson (MS.) Prep offensive tackle prospect Matthew Parker was offered by Florida State on his junior day visit on Saturday. The Osceola caught up with Parker after his visit to get his full thoughts on the day and what he thought about a heavily involved first visit to Tallahassee.

The offer from Florida State is just the latest in a slew of offers for Parker over the last two months. Along with Houston and Duke, Florida State is the only other Power 4 conference to offer Parker - but it is an offer that could continue to propel his recruitment forward.

"That offer meant a lot to me. Florida State is clearly one of the best teams in the country and will have a chance to compete in the CFP for the natty for many years to come," Parker said.

While rain poured outside of Doak Campbell stadium on Saturday, Parker got to spend time meeting with Coach Norvell and offensive line Alex Atkins.



"Norvell conveyed to me everything that I should expect if I came to FSU," Parker said on his meeting with Norvell. "He talked to me about the standard of being an athlete there. He also told me that FSU is only a place for people who feel they want to become the best player and man they can be. I also did meet with coach Atkins and I love him. He seems like one of the smartest coaches I’ve met and the way he coaches his players is perfectly tailored to each one."

Florida State's spring showcase on April 20th will likely be the next time Parker makes it back to campus but if not then, he will return for a camp during the summer. From now until then, Parker will continue to enjoy the recruiting process.

"I am starting to gain a lot of momentum, I haven’t started to filter many schools out as of yet. I will converse with my family and coaches to filter the schools I’d like to attend after I have a majority of my options laid on the table. But I’m loving the process right now," he said.