Rising Spear teams up with FSU athletes for first community service effort

But the fact that Rising Spear, a non-profit organization designed to facilitate NIL opportunities for FSU athletes, can sometimes compensate them for their time is definitely an added benefit.

FSU defensive back Jammie Robinson, who was one of 10 Seminole football players and cheerleaders who spent about two hours Friday playing games with youths at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Joe Louis Street, said he and the others would have come out for free. They have done it in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

Florida State student-athletes donate thousands of hours each year to community service projects. For the first time, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness legislation, they have the possibility of being compensated for their time.

The football players played kickball and football with dozens of youths for more than an hour, while the cheerleaders taught gymnastics and dance moves inside the facility. Then they all posed for photos and signed autographs.

"Having opportunities like this that you would do for free -- like, I would do this for free," Robinson said. "But just being able to get compensated and stuff, that's good. ... It's definitely a blessing to be out here and be able to do this with the kids."

The way the initiative works is Rising Spear collects donations through its official website. Then the organization can work with other non-profits to, "engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities."



Rising Spear recently announced a formal agreement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, and Friday marked the first of many scheduled events.

Bob Davis, who is a co-founder of Rising Spear, said FSU athletes will be back next week to share stories about their backgrounds and to encourage the youths to focus on their academics and avoid drugs and other distractions.

"It's important to make sure that you're serving the team's purpose -- one of the things that we pride ourselves on is service," senior tight end Camren McDonald said. "That's why the team came out here. We're just grateful for Rising Spear for giving us this platform."

The seven FSU football players who participated Friday were Robinson, McDonald, quarterback Jordan Travis, linebacker Amari Gainer, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, defensive end Jared Verse and wide receiver Keyshawn Helton.