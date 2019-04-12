Ritesh Gupta has always had an eye for greatness.

While still a student at Florida State back in the late-1990s, he picked up a side gig announcing North Florida Christian high school football games and was blown away by one of the youngest players on the field. When he found out the player's parents were both former athletes at Florida State, Gupta couldn't wait to tell legendary head coach Bobby Bowden about the phenom he had witnessed.

"He's the greatest high school football player I've ever seen," Gupta remembers telling Bowden the following Monday, "and he's in the eighth grade."

The player, of course, was future FSU and NFL star Ernie Sims.

And in the 16 years since he left Tallahassee -- first for a job in MTV's news and documentary department and later as a filmmaker and content manager -- Gupta has reached back through his FSU contacts and helped numerous aspiring journalists and filmmakers find their first opportunities in the business. He has reviewed their work, helped with their resumes and, when impressed by their talent and skills, recommended them for openings.

It was partly for those efforts that Gupta was inducted two years ago into the FSU Alumni Association's Circle of Gold.

Yet as he sat and reviewed the final edits for his latest creation -- a four-minute video tribute to retiring Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade -- not even Gupta grasped how much of an impact it would have nationally and internationally.

"I think I had just been in the edit room too long," Gupta said with a laugh. "I didn't know it would be this big. I knew people would like it. But to see the response has been unbelievable."

Odds are you've probably seen the video. Judging by the tens of millions of views on YouTube and social media, it seems like almost everyone has seen the video.

It begins with images of the jerseys Wade has received from other NBA superstars during his final season of professional basketball -- from LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki to Chris Paul and Paul George

It then moves to a series of emotional vignettes, during which Wade is thanked by various people he has inspired over the past two decades. But instead of game-worn jerseys, each person presents Wade with a personal token of his or her appreciation.

There's a sister of a Parkland shooting victim, who idolized the basketball star and was buried in a replica of one of Wade's Heat jerseys. Wade later embraced the teenager's family, invited them to games and wrote his name, Joaquin Oliver, on his sneakers.

There's a mother who was devastated when her family lost their home and possessions in a tragic fire, only to have Wade lift their spirits by taking them on a shopping spree.

A young man, Danny Arzu, explains how Wade's encouraging words over a decade ago inspired him to get off the streets of Miami, pursue his college education at Florida State and embark upon a productive career.

And another young woman thanks Wade for providing a full scholarship for her to attend college.

Finally, Wade's own mother, Jolinda Wade, shares her painful story of addiction and incarceration during his youth, and reflects on how he provided her with unconditional love during her darkest days.

"I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player," Jolinda Wade says in the final moments of the four-minute video. "You are bigger than basketball."