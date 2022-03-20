Rivals100 DE Keldric Faulk after visit: FSU 'still one of my top schools'

“Really, he’s just excited that I am back on campus,” Faulk said. “Every time I get back on campus, he wants to make the best out of the visit, and so do I.”

Faulk said he, “wanted to stop by and see it again,” and detailed his latest conversations with head coach Mike Norvell.

This time, Faulk took a slightly shorter trip after making a visit to rival Florida earlier this weekend.

Four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk , who Rivals rates as one of the top 100 prospects in the country, made his way back to FSU on Sunday after visiting two weeks ago for the start of spring practice.

Even though this was his second visit in about two weeks, the Highland Home, Ala., product said he might be back in Tallahassee again this spring.

"Maybe I’ll come down for another visit -- probably the spring game, or something like that," Faulk said, adding that he has enjoyed spending time with FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis and the staff.

“It’s been pretty good. I have known them for a good minute,” he said. “It’s like a second family. ... They said they need long defensive ends. And that’s what I am, so that’s why I am here.”

The four-star pass-rusher said visiting FSU is a unique experience.

“I get a relaxed feeling. I am just chilling when I come up here,” Faulk said. “I don’t have to be sold any stuff, or make it seem like I’m something I am not. Just be myself.”

Along with his trip to rival Florida, Faulk has also visited Clemson and Tennessee recently. Next on the docket are trips to Ole Miss, Georgia and Alabama.

After a slew of March and April visits, Faulk believes he might be ready to narrow down his list of schools to the true contenders.

“Probably so,” Faulk said. “If not then, then I’ll probably have it in the first two or three weeks of the summer.”

After naming FSU a top-three program in his recruitment, Faulk maintained that the ’Noles are primed to make his upcoming list.

“They still are one of my top schools,” he said. “You know, they ain't moved down. They still are with me.”