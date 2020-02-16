CELEBRATION, Fla. - Top prospects from Florida and beyond showed up in droves for the Orlando-area Rivals Camp Series event. At day’s end, a long list of players earned recognition for outstanding performances. Here’s a look at the MVPs, Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge invitees and other standouts from the event.

QUARTERBACK MVP

Quayde Hawkins

Hawkins came in with offers from programs such as Georgia State and Troy, but it should not be too long before he picks up his first Power Five offer. He was consistent all day. He flashed arm strength, touch, accuracy and the ability to put the ball into tight windows.

RUNNING BACK MVP

Keyshawn Spencer

Spencer was a tough cover all day. He looked quick and explosive during the drills, but he took it to another level when the one-on-ones got going. He was tough to touch in the cat-and-mouse drill, then he couldn’t be slowed at all as a receiver out of the backfield. The Florida State commit looks to be a back who could be effective out of the backfield or the slot on the next level.

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Mario Williams

Williams was open all day. He wasn’t perfect with his hands early, but as the day went on, he locked in, and made play after play. He has that burst out of the break and he was giving quarterbacks a good window to throw to all afternoon. Numerous programs are still in the mix, but Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are viewed as three true contenders.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Micah Morris

Morris stood out with his size, patience and ability to play under control. He wasn’t lunging, he wasn’t getting off balance, and that was impressive. Morris almost committed in December, but pushed it off to later this summer. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina are in the mix.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Tunmise Adeleye

Adeleye was a beast all afternoon. He shined at the Rivals Camp Series in Houston a year ago, but his game has elevated to another level in 2020. He was so quick off the ball, but also worked his hands and he was almost impossible to slow down. Some programs still being mentioned are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He is expected to make a decision this summer.

LINEBACKER MVP

Jeremiah Williams

Williams earned his way in through the combine, and his offer list should grow this spring. Southern Miss is currently his only offer, but that will change. Williams is an athletic linebacker who ran well in space and showed he could cover down the field. He drew a lot of praise from the coaching staff and made a name for himself Sunday.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Jaheim Singletary

There was a good group of defensive backs out there competing, but Singletary really separated himself from the group early. He has that long, rangy frame and showed great range and the ability to turn and run in coverage. He is only a sophomore, but already has offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and others. Based on how he looked Sunday, Singletary will be able to go to whatever school he wants.

LIVING UP TO THE HYPE

Melvin Jordan

Jordan wasn’t perfect and Sunday, but the class of 2022 standout had some incredible moments. He successfully covered smaller backs deep down field and got at least one impressive interception during the red-zone portion of 1-on-1s. Jordan has the frame to add plenty of additional size, making him a high-upside linebacker prospect with the quickness to fill a number of roles.

Sam McCall

McCall can play both wide receiver or defensive back, but it’s starting to seem like his future is at corner. McCall showed off the full range of why he’s considered a top-flight prospect, as he stayed in the hip pockets of wideouts for most of the afternoon but used his incredibly long arms to recover on the rare occasion that he gave up a step. McCall is getting more polished by the month and is on his way to becoming a truly national prospect.

Smith attends a bit of an out-of-the-way high school and hasn’t really been a mainstay on the camp circuit, so nobody knew what to expect from the four-star athlete when he arrived in Orlando. It’s unclear whether or not Young will play linebacker or wideout on the next level, but he clearly has the size and raw athleticism to help a major program.

A massive class of 2023 cornerback, Webb’s arms allow him to play longer than his 6-foot frame. The Georgia commit was one of the best-looking underclassmen on the hoof, so it’s easy to see why Kirby Smart is thrilled about his upside. Webb is far from polished, of course, but his rare blend of size and speed makes him an exciting long-term prospect.



BIGGEST SURPRISES

Langlo arrived at camp with a handful of scholarship offers but limited regional recruiting buzz. He spent the afternoon playing his way onto everyone’s radar by showing off long arms and solid technique. Langlo isn’t totally polished just yet but it’s clear he can help any number for FBS teams, so he should see his offer list grow quickly in the year ahead. His calling card is his upper-body strength.

Slaughter worked out at center and held his own against a number of highly regarded defensive tackles, winning the majority of the reps he took. A three-star prospect, Slaughter holds offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech and Miami among others and should see a boost in ranking soon. Slaughter would have been in the running for offensive line MVP honors if Micah Morris didn’t turn in such a dominant effort from start to finish.

BRIGHT FUTURES

Gaines’ name has been on the radar for some time now, and the class of 2022 athlete continues to impress. Gaines plays both sides of the ball for his high school team but spent Sunday working out and winning reps at wide receiver. Gaines, who holds offers from Florida State, Miami, Auburn and Iowa among others, has improved with each passing year and could be primed for a massive junior season.

Jacobs is incredibly versatile for a young prospect and impressed everyone with an ability to beat press coverage from large defensive backs. His crisp routes allowed him to catch a few deep balls that wowed onlookers. He has ealy offers from FIU and Indiana but that list seems primed to expand quickly.

Mbake was incredible in spurts and made a couple of highlight-worthy grabs. He shined brightest during redzone 1-on-1s, where he used his size and power to win a handful of tough 50-50 balls. Mbake isn’t too shabby from an explosiveness standpoint either. As he continues to develop, he could eventually become one of the more well-rounded receivers in the country. He currently holds offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

TJ Shanahan

A class of 2023 prospect, Shanahan is already 6-foot-3 and 276 pounds. He earned his way to the camp though Saturday’s combine and represented himself well for a young prospect with such little experience. Shanahan, whose only early offer is from Tennessee-Martin, won a rep against Rivals250 defensive end Bryce Langston and held his own against the other prospects there. Shanahan will see his share of major college looks as he gets older and more seasoned.

FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE INVITES