Stephen Dix (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

MORE RCS STANDOUTS: Top quarterbacks | RBs | WRs | OL | DL The regional schedule of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas has now completed after 12 stops from California to Florida to New Jersey, and many cities in between. Today, we continue our look back at the top performances, position-by-position, with an examination of the top linebackers. FULL RIVALS CAMP SERIES COVERAGE | RIVALS.COM's LINEBACKER RANKINGS

1. JUSTIN FLOWE

Flowe has done all the big events already but he was back and ready to go at the Los Angeles stop of the camp series and that’s what is so special about him – he will compete every single day to be the best linebacker in the country. The five-star is aggressive, relentless and it looks as if it pains him that he can’t lay people out in a camp setting without pads on. He’s never been bad at any event and he continues to deliver every time he’s on the field. Georgia, Texas, Miami, USC and many others are involved since the five-star hasn’t narrowed his list yet.



*****

2. STEPHEN DIX

At the Tampa stop of the camp series, Dix showed why he should be considered one of the top linebackers in the state of Florida and exactly what the Florida State commitment will bring to Tallahassee. The Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips standout is long, athletic and he’s excellent in space. Dix is phenomenal in coverage and did a great job making plays and being disruptive when the ball is in the air. With no safety help it’s sometimes difficult for linebackers to excel in camp settings but Dix had a strong showing in Tampa.

*****

3. JAHEIM THOMAS

Thomas is athletic enough to make a big impact as an outside linebacker but also big and physical enough to play rush end, which only makes the four-star from Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton even more valuable. At the Cincinnati stop in Thomas’ hometown, the four-star had no problems staying with and beating smaller, quicker running backs to the spot and also muscling up against tight ends during the one-on-one portion of camp. He plans to release a top 10 soon with Ohio State, possibly LSU, among others, high on the list.

*****

4. TRENTON SIMPSON

Simpson used to play running back but now he’s a full-time linebacker and he excelled at the Charlotte stop of the camp series. He’s big and physical, does not shy away from being aggressive and he knows all the tricks of the trade since he used to play offense. Against receivers and tight ends, Simpson is tough and relentless and he had a strong showing all day at camp. North Carolina is believed to have an edge in his recruitment but Auburn, Oklahoma and others are there as well.

*****

5. DEREK WINGO