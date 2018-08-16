The summer evaluation period has concluded and after updating the Rivals100 and the Rivals250, we reset the individual position rankings heading into the final high school season for the 2019 class. Here is a look at which teams saw a positive bump since the last update of the position rankings and which programs and players you should be watching heading into the fall. 2019 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-style quarterbacks | Dual-threat quarterbacks | All positions



TEAM ON THE RISE: OHIO STATE

Outside of the five-star bumps for Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler and Auburn commit Bo Nix, there was not much upward movement in the quarterback rankings. Those prospects also were already tops among the dual-threat and pro-style rankings, respectively, so while those will add a few more points to the overall team totals of those schools there were bigger impacts in this period.

The dual-threat position saw three four-star prospects make or change commitments, and the biggest of those was Ohio State flipping Rivals100 quarterback Dwan Mathis from Big Ten rival Michigan State. The Buckeyes swung and missed on several quarterbacks like Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz and Arizona commit Grant Gunnell, but they were able to get Mathis away from the Spartans in late June, which also gave them a nice boost in team rankings points.

TEAM TO WATCH: FLORIDA STATE

Florida State already has a quarterback committed in the 2019 class and he’s a good one – Rivals100 pro-style passer Sam Howell, who pledged to the Seminoles in April.

However, there has been buzz for the last several months that Florida State could take a second quarterback in this class, and their name has popped up with several of the few remaining uncommitted prospects in the class. They were in on three-star Peter Parrish before his June commitment to LSU and Michael Johnson Jr. before his Penn State commitment earlier this month, but have come up as a possibility with recent Kansas decommit Lance Legendre and also were keeping an eye on three-star IMG Academy dual-threat David Baldwin in the spring.

The Seminoles are plenty happy with Howell, but if depth concerns at the position persist into the fall then they may attack for another quarterback before the early signing period.

PLAYER TO WATCH: JAYDEN DANIELS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com