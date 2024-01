Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will host their second Junior Day of this weekend. And just like last weekend, the Seminoles are expected to host some of the best rising seniors from Florida and around the country.

One of the prospects expected to be on-campus on Saturday is 2025 DT prospect Justus Terry. The 6-foot-5 and 270-pound rising senior is ranked by Rivals as the best defensive tackle prospect in the country in the 2025 recruiting class and the 11th-best overall prospect in the country.