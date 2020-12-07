Warchant - Rivals Rankings Week: New five-star players from 2022 class

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and we are always looking for the best of the best. We hit the road as much as possible this season, we continued to watch a lot of film and we have identified four players to bump up to new five-stars. Let's bring you up to date on this talented quartet. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE: Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: New Rivals250 released Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released Thursday: Defensive position rankings released Friday: State rankings released *****

KEITHIAN ALEXANDER

Keithian Alexander (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2022 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 5 is new five-star, Texas DT Keithian “Bear” Alexander @BearAlexander_



Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas are among the schools battling for his commitment.



See the list of updating 5-stars: https://t.co/4NOLPDzkfd pic.twitter.com/XTYOhgBqeS — Rivals (@Rivals) December 7, 2020

Finding a home at Denton Ryan (Texas) took its toll, as it wasn't until midseason before Rivals100 defensive tackle Keithian "Bear" Alexander returned to the field to open his junior season.

Since then, Alexander has been firing on all cylinders. During a recent live evaluation, Alexander was explosive off the line and battled double-teams with success. Even when Alexander doesn't find his way into the box score, he's accounting for quarterback pressures and disruption in the backfield. He's a high-motor interior lineman that's quickly making a difference on one of Texas' most talent-laden squads. His upside is through the roof as he regains his full form. - Sam Spiegelman, South-Central recruiting analyst

*****

KEVIN COLEMAN

Kevin Coleman (Rivals.com)

2022 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 17 is new five-star, St. Louis ATH Kevin Coleman @KevinLamarCole1



Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and several others are battling for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/4NOLPDzkfd pic.twitter.com/zJnBRJ8a4u — Rivals (@Rivals) December 7, 2020

When I think of the most dynamic playmakers I have covered during the last two decades, guys like Adrian Peterson, Jaylon Smith and Derwin James come to mind. These were players who took everything thrown at them, ate it up and spit it out, and Kevin Coleman belongs in that group.

His playmaking skills may have no equal in this 2022 class, and he is one of the most impactful football players I have ever seen on a high school field. Now, Coleman insists he is only a wide receiver prospect, but I'm not sure why he would limit himself this early in his career. He posted eight interceptions as a sophomore and his frame is more unique for cornerback than for receiver.

That being said, Coleman's value as a college prospect probably is higher at receiver because you want the ball in his hands. Keeping him as an athlete, though, leaves both possibilities on the table. Officially, Coleman has a top 13 list of schools, which suggests he is still pretty open. The wide-open offenses in the Pac-12 hold his interest, but so does the opportunity to play SEC ball. This will likely be a lengthy recruitment. - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst

*****

TRAVIS HUNTER

Travis Hunter (Rivals.com)

2022 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 12 is new five-star, Florida State (@warchant) ATH commit Travis Hunter @TravisHunterJr



“He’s a quick-twitch athlete that can impact both sides of the ball.”



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/4NOLPDQVDN pic.twitter.com/hZAOUj6hPb — Rivals (@Rivals) December 7, 2020

We had Hunter ranked as a high four-star cornerback before the season. The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill junior is still one of the best defenders on the back-end, but there is more - a lot more - to his game than covering receivers and picking off passes. He has four interceptions this season and he has blanketed most of the top receivers his team has faced.

But the Florida State commit may be even better on offense. He has over 100 receptions for over 1,400 yards and over 20 touchdowns this season at wide receiver. The college football game has turned into an offensive game, and Hunter would be playing a lot of snaps right now for many ACC and SEC schools at receiver. He is such an explosive athlete and he can make plays in space, down the field and in the return game. Hunter is an elite defensive back, but he is almost too dangerous on offense not to play him there first.

Could he be the next Champ Bailey or Charles Woodson? Perhaps, but the difference is those two started at cornerback for Georgia and Michigan before playing some offense late in their careers. It could be the other way around for Hunter. He is from Florida and he is committed to Florida State, but schools definitely are not giving up. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and some others are going to try to stay in this one. Hunter is one of the most dynamic athletes I have seen in recent years. - Chad Simmons, Southeast recruiting analyst

*****

JACOBY MATHEWS

Jacoby Mathews (Sam Spiegelman)

2022 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 16 is new five-star, Louisiana ATH Jacoby Matthews @Jacoby2Mathews



LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and several others are battling for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/4NOLPDQVDN pic.twitter.com/F0NOnqHQo0 — Rivals (@Rivals) December 7, 2020