Rivals Rankings Week: Who is biggest threat to Stacy Gage at RB?

The Rivals analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. In this edition of Rival Views, national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright debate who is the biggest threat to Stacy Gage as the No. 1 running back in the 2024 class.

Anthony Carrie could make the argument now as the nation’s top running back. Gage holds that spot, but the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout had more than 1,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

More importantly, he showed off high-level cutback ability, vision and an extra gear to run by defenders. A recent offer from Alabama was called a “game-changer” by Carrie, and with more than 30 offers it’s clear to see every top national program is coming after him.

It’s easy to see why. He is tough to tackle, dodges defenders easily, has great feet and then accelerates through the tiniest hole for big gains. Carrie is ranked third at running back right now and that definitely feels too low. He will have a shot at that No. 1 spot.