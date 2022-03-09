Rivals Rankings Week: Who is biggest threat to Stacy Gage at RB?
The Rivals analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. In this edition of Rival Views, national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright debate who is the biggest threat to Stacy Gage as the No. 1 running back in the 2024 class.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
GORNEY'S VIEW: Antony Carrie
Anthony Carrie could make the argument now as the nation’s top running back. Gage holds that spot, but the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout had more than 1,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his sophomore season.
More importantly, he showed off high-level cutback ability, vision and an extra gear to run by defenders. A recent offer from Alabama was called a “game-changer” by Carrie, and with more than 30 offers it’s clear to see every top national program is coming after him.
It’s easy to see why. He is tough to tackle, dodges defenders easily, has great feet and then accelerates through the tiniest hole for big gains. Carrie is ranked third at running back right now and that definitely feels too low. He will have a shot at that No. 1 spot.
WRIGHT’S VIEW: Kameron Davis
Georgia running back and Florida State pledge Kameron Davis is my pick as the biggest threat to Gage’s spot as the top-rated 2024 RB prospect. Like Gage, Davis runs with power and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Both have the speed and strength to finish a play from anywhere on the field. But if the 2022 season with Albany (Ga.) Dougherty is a repeat of last fall, Davis will have more opportunities to shine.
Davis compiled 3,150 total yards with 31 scores while netting 1,363 with 16 touchdowns on the ground. The Trojans gave Davis 234 touches a year ago passing and running. Gage will split time with Jerrick Gibson and Rod Gainey, and that may cut down on his exposure.