McCutcheon is the 12th-prospect to commit to FSU for this recruiting cycle which ranked as the 32nd-best class in the country for 2025 prior to his commitment. He joins CJ Wiley as one of two wide receivers committed to Florida State for its 2025 class.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell added another weapon to his team's 2025 recruiting class on Saturday when four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon committed to the Seminoles. The Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy High product also considered offers from USC, Texas, Ohio State and SMU.

Florida State, USC and Texas were believed to be the final three teams vying for McCutcheon's commitment after he wrapped his official visits in June. The competition was so tight heading into his decision today that there were only three individual predictions on which school McCutcheon would commit to on the day before his decision among the three national recruiting services.

The Seminoles may have benefitted from receiving McCutcheon's last official visit which took place on the weekend of June 21. McCutcheon told the Osceola after his unofficial visit earlier this spring that his time around the Seminoles was the standard he would compare all other visits to. He expressed that same sentiment after his official visit just three weeks ago.

"It definitely still is," McCutcheon answered when asked if the Seminoles set the standard after his official visit in June. "Florida State is definitely one of the schools that I compare the rest to but obviously every visit has been a good visit, so they (final schools) are all even to me."

Another factor that may have played in FSU's favor is that McCutcheon has family in south Florida.

“It definitely matters,” McCutcheon told Rivals earlier this week. "I wouldn’t say it makes it easier since Tallahassee is far from Fort Lauderdale, where my family is from, but that aspect, being in Florida, definitely helps because more family is able to come to games and be able to support me,” McCutcheon said.