Rivals: Will FSU slide in late, land 4-star DB Azareyeh Thomas?

There was a time when it looked like LSU or Oklahoma would land Rivals100 defensive back Azareyeh Thomas. Then it was the Florida Gators. Then Georgia Tech.

But with the early signing period beginning Wednesday, it now looks like the Florida State Seminoles could slide in and pick up the talented DB from Florida's panhandle.

The Niceville product visited FSU this past weekend and broke down his feelings on the trip right here: 4-star DB Azareyeh Thomas feels the connection on FSU official visit.

On Monday, Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney recapped the entire saga, explained how Florida State stayed in the picture the whole time and outlined why the Seminoles appear to be the pick on Wednesday.

Watch that breakdown right here:

