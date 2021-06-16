 Four-star CB Deyon Bouie to visit FSU this week, then take official this fall
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 15:39:10 -0500') }} football

Rivals100 CB Bouie set to visit FSU on Thursday; official coming in fall

Once Rivals100 defensive back Deyon Bouie decommitted from the home-state Georgia Bulldogs last week, it didn't take long for Florida State commit Travis Hunter to get in his ear about the Seminoles.

As a matter of fact, Bouie and Hunter have actually been friends for quite some time. So Hunter was already encouraging the four-star cornerback to open up his recruitment and consider the Seminoles. Now that Bouie is indeed doing that, Hunter has turned things up to another level.

"I decommitted, so Travis is like, 'Come on, man! Come on!'" Bouie said with a smile. "So I'm gonna give them (the Seminoles) a shot."

Four-star cornerback Deyon Bouie plans to take a visit to FSU on Thursday.
Bouie was actually on Florida State's campus Wednesday, participating with his Bainbridge teammates in the Seminoles' 7-on-7 camp. As expected, he made a number of impressive plays on both sides of the ball.

The talented cornerback has been on the FSU campus before, but he will take his first real unofficial visit -- with tours and in-person interaction -- on Thursday.

One of the highlights of that visit will be spending more time with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who also is the point person in Hunter's recruitment.

"Me and Coach Woodson are like this (holding two fingers together)," Bouie said, adding that Woodson has recruited him since he was hired at Florida State last year. The Rivals100 member said Woodson stayed on him throughout his commitment to Georgia and even when he went through an injury last season.

"He's like, 'I still need you,'" Bouie said.

Bouie decommitted from UGA shortly after taking a visit to Texas A&M, and he said the Aggies definitely made a big impression on him.

