Rivals100 CB Earl Little enjoys FSU official; 'not worried' about 0-4 start

Florida State hosted a trio of key official visitors on the defensive side of the ball this weekend during the Seminoles' home game with Louisville, and the highest-ranked of the bunch, cornerback Earl Little, had plenty of positive things to say before he departed Tallahassee. Little explained why he “isn’t worried” about FSU’s 0-4 start, went more in-depth on why he respected how the Seminoles performed on the field, and broke down the rest of his visit and decision plans this fall. “All in all, I loved the visit," Little said. "Met a lot of people. Everyone was kind on the visit, including the staff, all the coaches, everything, fans. Everything was smooth.” Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football and recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU already has two big-time defensive back prospects committed and hosted a third standout in cornerback Earl Little this weekend. (Austin Cox, Warchant)

When asked what he wanted to see most during his trip, Little immediately pointed out that the product on the field was his main concern. “I wanted to see the defensive backs play together as one," he said. "How their chemistry was, and how they played. That’s all I was looking for really, was watching my position.” Of course, the Rivals100 prospect saw a mixed bag when it came to the Seminole defensive backs against Louisville -- they were part of a unit that gave up 31 points in the first half but pitched a shutout after halftime. Little said while he saw a lot of miscommunications, he did like the spirt the defense played with in the second half. He also got the sense that he might be able to play early. “Even though they’re 0-4, I like the way they fought last night. All the games, really. They shouldn’t be 0-4 right now, so I am not worried about that,” Little explained. “It took them a little minute to start churning, but I like how they did not give up as a team. They all wanted it. They just fought.”