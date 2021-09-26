Rivals100 CB Earl Little enjoys FSU official; 'not worried' about 0-4 start
Florida State hosted a trio of key official visitors on the defensive side of the ball this weekend during the Seminoles' home game with Louisville, and the highest-ranked of the bunch, cornerback Earl Little, had plenty of positive things to say before he departed Tallahassee.
Little explained why he “isn’t worried” about FSU’s 0-4 start, went more in-depth on why he respected how the Seminoles performed on the field, and broke down the rest of his visit and decision plans this fall.
“All in all, I loved the visit," Little said. "Met a lot of people. Everyone was kind on the visit, including the staff, all the coaches, everything, fans. Everything was smooth.”
When asked what he wanted to see most during his trip, Little immediately pointed out that the product on the field was his main concern.
“I wanted to see the defensive backs play together as one," he said. "How their chemistry was, and how they played. That’s all I was looking for really, was watching my position.”
Of course, the Rivals100 prospect saw a mixed bag when it came to the Seminole defensive backs against Louisville -- they were part of a unit that gave up 31 points in the first half but pitched a shutout after halftime.
Little said while he saw a lot of miscommunications, he did like the spirt the defense played with in the second half. He also got the sense that he might be able to play early.
“Even though they’re 0-4, I like the way they fought last night. All the games, really. They shouldn’t be 0-4 right now, so I am not worried about that,” Little explained. “It took them a little minute to start churning, but I like how they did not give up as a team. They all wanted it. They just fought.”
The American Heritage standout said he spent a lot of time with senior linebacker Emmett Rice and sophomore defensive back Jammie Robinson during the weekend, but perhaps his most impactful conversation was with five-star recruit and FSU commit Travis Hunter by phone.
“I was on Instagram Live with Travis my second night here,” Little said. “I was in the hotel the night before his game. We had a Live together. We were just talking about football and what he is going to do with the team the next day at his game.”
FSU already has Hunter and four-star DB Sam McCall in the fold, and the Seminoles are looking to add a third Rivals100 defensive back in Little.
“With the class of 2022, me, Trav, McCall, we can do big things next year. We are all impact players," he said. "That’s great. Three dudes of that caliber, that’s pretty great. We can build our chemistry up and we’ll be unstoppable.”
Little also gave his conversations with head coach Mike Norvell and FSU's assistants high marks.
“They were pretty detailed, very detailed about stuff,” Little said. “They told me how I can come in and be an impact player my freshman year, be an impact player. They are looking for … I am what they need on the back end."
As far as other visits this fall, Little heads to LSU next week for another official visit when the Tigers take on Auburn. He also plans to visit Oregon and Alabama for officials, and he just wrapped up a trip to Gainesville to see Florida last weekend. He also mentioned USC still being a factor.
Currently the nation’s No. 72 overall player and No. 10 cornerback. Little plans to take his decision all the way up to the early National Signing Day in December.
