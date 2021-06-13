Rivals100 DE impressed by FSU visit; now wants to come back for official

There is a lot of competition for Florida State in the sweepstakes for one of the nation's top defensive targets, Hollywood Chaminade defensive end Kenyatta Jackson.

But FSU passed the first test on Sunday by getting a summer visit. Even though it was just a one-day trip, he got to see plenty of the FSU campus and also spend time with the Seminoles' coaches.

The Rivals100 pass-rusher was so impressed that he now is planning to check out the 'Noles for an official visit.

