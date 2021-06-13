Rivals100 DE impressed by FSU visit; now wants to come back for official
There is a lot of competition for Florida State in the sweepstakes for one of the nation's top defensive targets, Hollywood Chaminade defensive end Kenyatta Jackson.
But FSU passed the first test on Sunday by getting a summer visit. Even though it was just a one-day trip, he got to see plenty of the FSU campus and also spend time with the Seminoles' coaches.
The Rivals100 pass-rusher was so impressed that he now is planning to check out the 'Noles for an official visit.
"This was my first time touring the campus and seeing things inside it," Jackson said. "Going around the campus and seeing things made me want to see more next time."
The four-star prospect had very high praise for head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis.
"Great people that always keep it real with me, and I like that a lot," Jackson said.
The Hollywood Chaminade standout said he's spoken with the FSU coaching staff numerous times on the phone and on Zoom calls, but it's much different seeing the coaches in person.
Jackson even got a chance to watch both Papuchis and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins coach in one-on-one workouts with prospects from Chaminade, The Benjamin School, Deerfield Beach and Coconut Creek.
