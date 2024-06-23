"After this visit, I'm shutting down my recruitment and I'm sticking with Florida State," Hilson said. "It feels great. I could have gone to any school in the world but here it always felt like home. Ever since I came my sophomore year — Day 1 — it felt like the place for me. I love the defensive scheme that they run. They have first-rounders at my position and everything."

Following a weekend of talking with the coaching staff and with players, Hilson shut down his recruitment at the conclusion of his official visit.

One of the biggest commitments to come out of Florida State's big recruiting weekend may have been one already committed to the Seminoles. After a late push from Texas, Florida State four-star defensive end commit Javion Hilson returned to Tallahassee for his official visit on Friday.

Hilson was very open not only with the coaching staff but with the media about his intentions of going through the recruiting process. After visits to multiple schools, including UCF, Texas, Alabama and Florida, Hilson decided to stick to his original commitment.

"The process went great," Hilson said. "It was kind of slow at first my sophomore year. But I always came here. I really don't see myself going out of town. I felt like I would always stay in Florida and this is the best team in Florida so that's why I decided to stay here."

A big reason as to why Hilson ultimately decided to stick with his commitment was the way that Florida State plans to use him on defense. While other programs saw him potentially as an outside linebacker and edge rusher, Florida State sees him as a true defensive end.

"They see me as a true defensive end," Hilson said. "Other schools see me as an outside linebacker that drops into the flat. I don't want to do that. My goal is to get downfield and stop the run and stuff. It's the same thing that I do at the high school level. We run the same defense as my high school. That's why I chose here and I love the coaches. You don't really see a head coach that is hype like that at other universities — screaming early in the morning."

Hilson spent a majority of the weekend talking with current players — specifically defensive end Patrick Payton. The two were able to bond seeing as they had very similar builds when they first came to Florida State.

"He told me that when he first came, he wasn't taking the weight room seriously. But with him looking up to (Jared) Verse and Verse motivating him to tighten up and get into the weight room — they would stay after in the facility and work hands. He started taking him serious and you can see where it lead for him now.

"I spent time with him when I got here. He was telling me that I'm next. Keep working, stay dedicated, you gotta love the weight room and put on some more weight. Stay consistent and don't sleep, keep working," Hilson added.

Hilson got to meet with strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms and he told Hilson more about how he will develop him in the weight room.

"When we went inside the weight room, he showed me pictures of the when (guys) came in their freshman year and then what they look like now. How the weight room is serious and how he is going to put a lot of weight on you."

Hilson plans to early enroll and graduate high school early. He reaffirmed that he will take no more visits and, given his interest in developing himself at Florida State already, the Seminoles have been able to fully lock down one of their biggest targets in the 2025 cycle.