While everyone knows that the name Marvin Jones is synonymous with Florida State, that doesn't guarantee that the son is going to follow in his father's footsteps.

Jones Jr., who is rated the nation's No. 3 weakside defensive end, now has more than 40 offers to his credit, including the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Miami.

When it comes to Florida State, the point man in Jones' recruitment has been defensive ends coach John Papuchis. And the Rivals100 pass-rusher said the Seminoles are not taking anything for granted.

"FSU is recruiting me the hardest at this point," Jones Jr. said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Papuchis. I know they want me really bad. Coach JP is the guy I speak with the most. I certainly know he cares about me as a person first for sure. We talk about a lot of stuff off the field.

"He sees me as a versatile, stand up and get to the quarterback type of guy. I would say I talk with him just about every other day."

FSU head coach Mike Norvell has also been quite active in this recruitment, according to Jones Jr.

"I feel like he understands kids very well," the four-star prospect said. "He wants to win for sure and brings a lot of energy."

While some prospects are very active on social media and try to play up the recruiting process with fans and media, that is not Jones Jr. He takes a much simpler and more businesslike approach.