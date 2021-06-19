Rivals100 DE Marvin Jones Jr. sees FSU 'turning around' after two-day visit

"I thought it would be a regular old visit coming back to Florida State," Jones Jr. said. "But it was amazing. Seeing everyone in person, taking pictures, everything was amazing.

"It just seems like it is turning around. Everybody has energy."

One thing FSU has made clear from the start in this recruitment is that the Seminoles are not relying on the "FSU legacy" aspect. Even though Marvin Jones was one of the greatest players to ever wear the garnet and gold, FSU's coaches do not bring that up very often with his son.

They also deal directly with him whenever possible, which is something else that Jones Jr. appreciates.

When it came to this visit, the American Heritage standout said there were several highlights.

"I would definitely say everyone's energy once again," he said. "You can feel it around this place for sure."