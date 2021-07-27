Rivals100 DE Marvin Jones Jr. talks FSU visit, voices confidence in Norvell

"It's been amazing as always," Jones Jr. said. "Talking with the players, coaches. It's been a lot of fun. I know my dad wanted to come back, and I still had some questions I wanted to ask. More stuff about scheme, playbook. Stuff like that. They broke it all down for me. I definitely feel I fit in this defense very good."

The four-star pass-rusher also talked about the differences between his June visit and this one.

"This time I saw a little more of the city," he said. "I got to hang out with some of my dad's old teammates, and those stories were pretty cool. It was crazy."

Every time Jones Jr. visits Tallahassee, he talks about the connection he has with the city and the university, and he describes his feeling of being at home. This trip was no different.

"They always show me so much love," Jones Jr. said. "Especially being here with my dad. And I know if I was to come here, they would take great care of me for sure."

The Rivals100 defensive end also enjoyed getting to watch FSU's elite camp, the Seminole Showcase, on Sunday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. He particularly liked seeing FSU commits Travis Hunter and Sam McCall work out and then getting to chat with them afterward.

"It was cool seeing all the recruits here like Trav, Sam, talking to them and asking them why here, and they let me know," Jones Jr. said. "They think it would be a great spot for me to come. He (McCall) always lets me know it would be amazing for me to come here. We'll see."

The FSU legacy recruit said he gets that message from many of the Seminoles' committed players.