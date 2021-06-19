Rivals100 DE Shemar Stewart talks Norvell, first visit with FSU Football
The Florida State football staff hosted two of the most talented defensive linemen in the nation this weekend, and for Shemar Stewart, it was his chance to check out everything the Seminoles have to offer.
It apparently went so well that the South Florida product now is planning a return trip.
Once Stewart's unofficial visit was complete Saturday afternoon, the Rivals100 defensive end explained how he feels about the FSU staff, what the Seminoles need to do to gain ground in his eyes, and when he will announce his college choice.
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
Stewart toured the entire FSU campus and also checked out the Seminoles' football facilities. He said that he “saw everything” during his tour and added that his trip to Doak Campbell Stadium stood out the most.
After that, Stewart met with FSU head coach Mike Norvell for an extended conversation, and he said Norvell gave him a unique sell.
“He gave me his legendary speech on why I wouldn’t want to come here,” Stewart said. “It’s kinda backwards, but it makes sense. It’s different. But I understand why he does it like that."
Stewart said he and FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis "connect on certain things,” and that they have a lot of, “the same ideas.”
Now that he has made the trip to Tallahassee, Stewart explained why it was important for him to get a feel for FSU.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news