Rivals100 DE Shemar Stewart talks Norvell, first visit with FSU Football

The Florida State football staff hosted two of the most talented defensive linemen in the nation this weekend, and for Shemar Stewart, it was his chance to check out everything the Seminoles have to offer.

It apparently went so well that the South Florida product now is planning a return trip.

Once Stewart's unofficial visit was complete Saturday afternoon, the Rivals100 defensive end explained how he feels about the FSU staff, what the Seminoles need to do to gain ground in his eyes, and when he will announce his college choice.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***