Florida State hasn't been in the mix for Rivals100 defensive lineman Charles Moore as long as some schools, and there is plenty of competition from the top programs in the Southeast.

But now that Moore has finally taken an official visit to Florida State, it's safe to say that the Seminoles are in the thick of the race. Moore, who is rated the nation's No. 6 strongside defensive end and could play end or tackle at the next level, absolutely raved Sunday about his first trip to FSU.

* ALSO SEE: Recruiting Rumor Mill -- What we're hearing following the big weekend

He said it was a continuation of the good vibes he felt from hanging out with several Seminole commits during Under Armour week in Orlando.

"Great visit, man," Moore said. "I wanted to see what the chemistry was like with the players, like how I saw at Under Armour with the recruits, and see if it was the same with the coaches, players, and it certainly was. It's very different. I can't touch on the culture enough -- the chemistry here is different."

So much so that the Rivals100 standout said Florida State has vaulted into prime contention with his leaders. Moore earlier raved about visits to Florida, Mississippi State and Auburn, but he said Sunday that this trip was better than the rest.

"“I would say this is probably the best school I’ve been to so far,” Moore said of FSU. “As far as the campus life, what they offer academically and with the players and coaches that are here, I like it a lot.”