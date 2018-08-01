In the two days following their inaugural Saturday Night Live camp, the Florida State Seminoles picked up three commitments for the class of 2019.

Another SNL attendee that the 'Noles would love to add to that class is Rivals100 defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who has quickly built a very strong bond with FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins and turned in another impressive performance during the two-hour workout.

The Apopka, Fla., product has put on a show each time he has visited FSU, and the Seminoles suddenly seem to have the inside track on his recruitment after earlier being on the outside looking in.

"It was a great visit. I like Coach Odell a lot," Davis said. "Him and my dad, they know each other well because my dad played at FAMU while he (Haggins) was at Florida State. So it's like family with Coach Haggins. He coaches a lot like my dad and gets after it and really knows the position so well."

There was a time earlier in his recruitment when it appeared Florida State would not be much of a factor for the four-star defensive lineman. But that all changed when Willie Taggart was hired to replace Jimbo Fisher, and the Seminoles have since emerged as one of his leaders.