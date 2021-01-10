Malone is the nation's No. 5-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 1 player from New Jersey. And even though he wasn't able to interact with Florida State's coaching staff during his weekend visit, he said it still was very productive.

"It was a really good visit," he said. "It was important for me to take this visit so I could see what my comfort level was with the campus and the city. It's a place I could see myself living there. Since there are no official visits, you want to see how you feel there for each campus, and that's why I wanted to do this visit and other ones.

"My comfort level was really high. I also got a chance to meet a few FSU students walking around, and they told me how much they like going to school there. I like the vibe they were bringing. I felt it was a good visit."

Florida State already was among Malone's top schools, and the New Jersey product said the trip did nothing to diminish his interest.

"Experiencing things in person, it helped a good amount," the four-star defensive tackle said. "I have a better understanding about the school, coaches and my feelings of the campus."

Malone was joined on the visit by his parents, and he said they came away with a very positive impression.

"They really liked the school," he said. "They have already talked with all the coaches for awhile. So this was like me, where you needed to see if the feeling was there since it's away from home."

Because he is a two-sport standout, one of the first things Malone and his family did when they made their way to FSU was check out Dick Howser Stadium.

"As soon as we arrived on Friday, we checked out the baseball fields and then we met up with Amari Gainer, the FSU linebacker, and he showed us around the FSU facility," Malone said. "Then after that, we hung out together a lot and got to see College Town and places around the city. It was really good."

Malone got to meet several FSU players during the trip, but he spent much of his time with Gainer, a Tallahassee native whose father, Herb, also played for the Seminoles.