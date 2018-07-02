Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Players predict where stars will land
ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas attracted a pile of top talent from every American time zone and produced a ton of chatter about what the future may hold. Few know the nation’s top uncommitted prospects better than their peers, so Rivals.com took the opportunity to survey prospects in attendance on where they think five undecided stars may land for college. Responses are listed below.
MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: Quarterback Stock Report | Running Back Stock Report | The Farrell Awards | Five teams that should be pleased | Seven players named MVPs at their positions | Bradford destroys bench press competition | Who is the real DB U? | Justin Flowe makes a strong case for himself | Offensive roster | Defensive roster | All-Lobby team | Next to commit | Five who could flip | Best Five-Star Challenge performance ever? | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage
TREY SANDERS
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “People are saying Texas? But hell nah. He’s going to Florida. With his brother being there, too? It’s a no-brainer.” -- four-star defensive end Lloyd Summerall
THE PICK: Unclear
WHY: “I thought Georgia, but they already have those running backs. I think he’s gonna wait and we’ll find out pretty soon. He doesn’t really say anything.” -- four-star linebacker Derek Wingo
THE PICK: Florida State
WHY: “Florida State talks about him a lot, so, I know they like him.” – Florida State commit Akeem Dent
THE PICK: Florida State
WHY: “I think he’s going to stay in Florida. He’s gonna stay down there, and I think Florida State is a good option for him. I think that’s gonna be the move for him.” – South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski
THE PICK: Florida State
WHY: “I don’t even know if Florida State is in the running, but I think they’ll get him if he is. That’s what it seems like.” -- Four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “That seems possible.” -- Miami commit Te’Cory Couch
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I think he’s going to Texas. I do not like Texas at all, but if he goes I’m going to be happy for him. I’ll support him” – Ohio State commit Lejond Cavazos
THE PICK: Baylor
WHY: ”I think he wants to be down in Texas and I think it will be Baylor. Seriously.” – Georgia commit Jadon Hazelwood
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Alabama. I think just with Nick Saban down there, they’ll close on him.” – Bailey
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I think he’s going to Florida. He fits the program there really well. I see him there.” – Cavazos
WHY: “I think he’s gonna end up at either Alabama or Georgia. They are coming after him hard.” – Four-star wide receiver Jameson Williams
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I feel like he’s gonna be a Gator boy. I feel like they show him a lot of love and they have a strong chance. USC is in there, too, but I’m going to guess Florida.” – Hilinski
THE PICK: USC
WHY: “USC because it’s USC. Just believe me.” -- Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe
THE PICK: Florida State
WHY: “Honestly, he kind of likes Florida State but he’s all over the place. Who knows?” – Wingo
THE PICK: USC
WHY: “ I think he’s gonna stay over there on the West Coast, so USC. Then again, Florida State maybe.”— Summerall
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Alabama. I don’t why. He just seems like an Alabama guy.” – Bailey
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Probably Alabama. That’s just what I think.” – Four-star defensive end BJ Ojulari
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I ‘ll just guess Alabama.” – Five-star athlete Arik Gilbert
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “If he has a brother at Miami, I’ll just say Miami,” – Bailey
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I actually don’t think. For real. I think Florida.” – Couch
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I feel like he’s going to go, like to Florida. I don’t know why but I feel like it.” – Dent
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: "Miami for him. That’s easy” – Wingo
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “I think Mark is going to Miami for sure. Well, either Florida or Miami.” – Brendan Gant
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “Texas. I know him a little. Also, when I see him om Twitter, that’s the feel I get,” – Couch
THE PICK: Oklahoma
WHY: “He’s an Aggie all day. Nah, I lied. He’s a Sooner.” – Cavazos
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “I think my boy is going to play at Texas A&M. He’s been close with their coaching staff for a long time, I know he took a visit to USC, but he’s going to stay with A&M.” – Four-star wide receiver Jalen Curry
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He fits them well and the attention they give him.” – Class of 2020 five-Star running back Zach Evans
Correction: a previous version of this story referred to defensive back Brendan Grant as a Florida state commit. Gant is not and has never been committed to the Seminoles.