ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas attracted a pile of top talent from every American time zone and produced a ton of chatter about what the future may hold. Few know the nation’s top uncommitted prospects better than their peers, so Rivals.com took the opportunity to survey prospects in attendance on where they think five undecided stars may land for college. Responses are listed below.

THE PICK: Florida



WHY: “People are saying Texas? But hell nah. He’s going to Florida. With his brother being there, too? It’s a no-brainer.” -- four-star defensive end Lloyd Summerall

THE PICK: Unclear

WHY: “I thought Georgia, but they already have those running backs. I think he’s gonna wait and we’ll find out pretty soon. He doesn’t really say anything.” -- four-star linebacker Derek Wingo

THE PICK: Florida State

WHY: “Florida State talks about him a lot, so, I know they like him.” – Florida State commit Akeem Dent

THE PICK: Florida State

WHY: “I think he’s going to stay in Florida. He’s gonna stay down there, and I think Florida State is a good option for him. I think that’s gonna be the move for him.” – South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski

THE PICK: Florida State



WHY: “I don’t even know if Florida State is in the running, but I think they’ll get him if he is. That’s what it seems like.” -- Four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey

THE PICK: Florida



WHY: “That seems possible.” -- Miami commit Te’Cory Couch

THE PICK: Texas

WHY: “I think he’s going to Texas. I do not like Texas at all, but if he goes I’m going to be happy for him. I’ll support him” – Ohio State commit Lejond Cavazos

THE PICK: Baylor

WHY: ”I think he wants to be down in Texas and I think it will be Baylor. Seriously.” – Georgia commit Jadon Hazelwood