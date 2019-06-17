CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Jayion McCluster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is rapidly approaching. Top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will flock to Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country. Florida State fans should have a vested interest in challenges taking place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 25. Here are three storylines worth following:

JAYION MCCLUSTER'S SECOND ACT

This will be McCluster’s second appearance at the Five-Star Challenge, as the Florida State pledge participated in the event as a junior. And while McCluster wasn’t bad by any stretch a year ago, he blended into the periphery. As a senior, he’ll look to stand out from the pack at the national event and make more of an impression than he did the first time around. McCluster is currently the No. 228 player in the country and could see that ranking improve if he manages to rise to the occasion.

HOW CLOSE IS FSU TO CLOSING ON KNIGHTON AND REDDING?

Florida State is among the leaders to land both running back Jaylan Knighton and wide receiver Michael Redding and could see said commitments come in short order. Redding is set to commit this summer, while Knighton has appeared close to pulling the trigger on multiple occasions. The Five-Star Challenge will be a chance to take the temperature on the recruitment of both prospects and confirm that the Seminoles are still the team to beat.

CAN THE SEMINOLES CLAW BACK INTO IT WITH DEREK WINGO?