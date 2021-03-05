 Rivals100 linebacker with strong ties to FSU could make visit this month
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 07:29:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Wesley Bissainthe has ties to FSU, eyes visit in near future

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

To say that Miami Central High School has been good to Florida State over the years would be a vast understatement.

From former Seminole stars like Dalvin Cook and Devonta Freeman to current starting center Maurice Smith and others, the Seminoles have enjoyed a great deal of success when landing players from that program.

Could Rivals100 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe be the next on that list? Bissainthe is rated one of the top outside 10 linebackers in the country by Rivals, and the Seminoles have several things working in their favor in this recruitment.

Can FSU continue its success at Miami Central with another elite gem in Wesley Bissainthe?
For starters, Bissainthe said FSU is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. The Seminoles also recently added former Miami Central defensive coordinator Sabbath Joseph to their staff as a defensive analyst.

Joseph spent last season at Florida Memorial College, but that was after a seven-year stint at Central.

"That's my guy," Bissainthe said. "He's been my coach at Central since I was a freshman here at Miami Central. Coming in, he was a guy that really worked with me, and he's just amazing the way he teaches things. He also played at Miami Central, so yeah we have a really good bond and talk just about every day."

That wasn't the start of Florida State's relationship with the talented linebacker, however. Even before that addition, Bissainthe said he already had was connecting on a high level with linebackers coach Chris Marve.

"He's developed a really good bond with me, and he's been on me pretty hard in keeping up with my family and things outside of football," Bissainthe said. "He's just an awesome guy. I talk with Coach Marve every other day, and I just want to keep building that relationship."

{{ article.author_name }}