For starters, Bissainthe said FSU is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. The Seminoles also recently added former Miami Central defensive coordinator Sabbath Joseph to their staff as a defensive analyst.

Joseph spent last season at Florida Memorial College, but that was after a seven-year stint at Central.

"That's my guy," Bissainthe said. "He's been my coach at Central since I was a freshman here at Miami Central. Coming in, he was a guy that really worked with me, and he's just amazing the way he teaches things. He also played at Miami Central, so yeah we have a really good bond and talk just about every day."

That wasn't the start of Florida State's relationship with the talented linebacker, however. Even before that addition, Bissainthe said he already had was connecting on a high level with linebackers coach Chris Marve.

"He's developed a really good bond with me, and he's been on me pretty hard in keeping up with my family and things outside of football," Bissainthe said. "He's just an awesome guy. I talk with Coach Marve every other day, and I just want to keep building that relationship."