Rivals100 No. 1 Quavaris Crouch has had a difficult time making to the schools in Florida but this weekend he made it to Florida State with a little help from Seminoles quarterback commit Sam Howell . Crouch, out of Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University, rode down to Tallahassee with Howell and seemed glad he took advantage of the opportunity.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I went down to Florida State with Sam and I had a good time,” Crouch said. “I got to see some of the coaches and find out how they run their defense and their offense. It was great weather and the whole thing was really nice.

“Coach Bell and coach Woodie, the linebacker coach, are the ones I spent a lot of time with,” he said. “They had clips of me playing defense and it showed me how I would fit into what they are going to do. They had a clip of me doing something and then they showed a clip of one of their players doing the same thing. It made it easy to see the resemblance and seem like it was possible. I know I could play outside linebacker there.

“The game was nice,” said Crouch. “I had a chance to talk to Telvin Smith. He plays for the Jaguars and went to Florida State. We had a good conversation. The game itself was awesome. It was sold out and you could see how close they are to getting it right. They have a great recruiting class right now. I feel like it could be a good place for me.

“I liked the environment there,” he said. “I didn’t have any problems there. Sometimes you go on visits and there is something that doesn’t go right but that didn’t happen at Florida State. Everything, for the most part, was really smooth.

“I think I’m going to go down to South Carolina but I’m not sure when,” Crouch said. “I’ve been down there a lot but I know I’ll get there some time soon.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

After a visit a player will generally say they had a great time. Sometimes they mean it and sometimes they don’t. Crouch definitely had a good time on his visit to Florida State. The coaching staff did a really good job explaining to Crouch how they plan on using him (linebacker) and how it would be an easy transition with them guiding him through the process. It was particularly smart of Willie Taggart to sic Walt Bell (Crouch's area recruiter) and Raymond Woodie (Crouch's position coach), two of his best recruiters, on Crouch.

This visit puts the Noles squarely in the mix with Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina in Crouch’s top tier. Expect Crouch to take his recruitment into the upcoming season because he wants to take official visits and see how these schools with new coaching staffs (Tennessee, Florida State, Florida, etc.) handle the growing pains of the season.