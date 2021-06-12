Rivals100 QB Dante Moore raves about FSU offer, visit & Norvell

After wrapping up the four-hour visit, Moore went in-depth about his connections with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, what he likes in particular about the 'Noles, and when he might be back.

Moore, who made the trip with some of his teammates, came away extremely impressed with everything he saw at FSU and already has a return date in mind.

Florida State hosted yet another high-profile visitor Friday evening when Dante Moore , a Rivals100 quarterback from Detroit, made his way to Tallahassee as part of a southern swing of visits.

"It was great," said Moore, who is rated the No. 30 prospect overall in the 2023 class. "Some things I learned today was every building here on campus is all brick, so I was really surprised about that. They took me under their wing (for the visit) and took my players under their wing, touring the campus together. We had a great time. Loved it over here."

Moore and his teammates have visited several schools during this trip to the Southeast, but it sounded as if Florida State made a very strong impression.

They arrived around 6 p.m. and stayed until around 10, touring the facilities and meeting the Seminoles' coaching staff. Moore said finally getting to meet Norvell and Dillingham in person was definitely one of the highlights.

"They offered me like five minutes ago and said they wanted to do it in person," Moore said. "It was great seeing everyone in person. Brought a smile on my face."

Moore also discussed his one-on-one meeting with Norvell.

"I'm not sure the exact words, but he compared life to a mountain," the four-star signal-caller said. "To be on top of the mountain, you have to climb up there with hard work. He's had slips and falls, but keep going in life. He told me a lot of great things in talking with me and my dad."

Moore also had a lot of fun hanging out with his teammates and getting to see more of the campus.

"We toured around, got to see the Heisman trophies, went around the practice fields and buildings," he said. "Then we came back inside and took some pictures, and played a little pool. I beat Coach Dillingham in pool, so I was glad to say that. We played around a lot and had a great photo shoot with the gear."