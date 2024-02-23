The Osceola has learned that the Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County prospect will be taking an official visit to Florida State, though the specifics of this visit are not yet known.

One such visit will be from Rivals100 running back Ousmane Kromah , who is ranked as the 65th best prospect in the country and the nation's No. 5 running back prospect.

As spring visits are being set around the country, Florida State will be getting visits from some of the nation's elite prospects.

Georgia, Florida and Tennessee are guaranteed to get official visits from Kromah in addition to Florida State. Auburn, South Carolina and Colorado are schools that might receive an official visit from Kromah, but he is unsure and will wait for things to play out. He is also unsure whether these visits will occur in the spring or the summer.

According to Kromah, coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson are big reasons why Florida State will be receiving an official visit.

"Coach Norvell is a great guy," Kromah said. "Coach YAC — another great guy, great fella. I just rock with their whole energy and how they move. They are very sincere and they'll tell you what's on their mind."

Another major factor — as it has proven to be for other elite talent — is the recent success of the Seminoles and how Norvell forecasted this success.

"He (Norvell) told me my ninth grade year that they were going to be a 13-0 team and I was like, 'We're going to see.' And it happened, he's a man of his word ... Everything he said he was going to do is coming true."

There is no commitment timeline yet for Kromah, but the four-star prospect will have his hands full of visits in the coming months.

UGASports.com's Jed May contributed to this report