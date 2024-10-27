Rivals100 WR CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State

Florida State has now lost all of its previous WR commitments. Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State on Sunday evening.

The Rivals100 wide receiver shocked the recruiting world when he chose Florida State over LSU and the presumed favorite, Georgia, over the summer. Wiley said during his commitment that his recruitment would still be open until signing day and that he would continue to take visits. The four-star held to that commitment early through the season despite Florida State's disorganized and sputtering offense.

Wiley took an unofficial visit to Georgia for the Georgia vs. Auburn game on Oct. 5, opting to see the Bulldogs instead of attending Florida State's rivalry game against Clemson. This was his first visit to another program apart from Florida State in the fall.

Pressure from Colorado, LSU, and Auburn were also added on to the pressure from Georgia.

In the end Florida State could not hold on to their prized wide receiver commitment and have now seen decommitments and flips from all three of their commits at the position, including Malik Clark and Daylan McCutcheon.

With the decommitment of Wiley, Florida State now falls back to just 11 commitments in the 2025 class and has fallen to the No. 41 ranked class according to Rivals.