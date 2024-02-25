Rivals100 WR Daylan McCutcheon excited to reconnect with FSU in spring
There are few wideouts as electric as Rivals100 and Lucas (Tx.) Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon in the 2025 class. The four-star wide receiver released his top eight schools on Saturday afternoon - a list that included Florida, SMU, Tennessee, Stanford, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Florida State.
Before releasing his top schools, The Osceola caught up with McCutcheon to talk about his narrowed list and his upcoming return to Tallahassee in the spring.
McCutcheon has set multiple spring visits to programs around the country including an April 12th visit to Florida State. He also has visits planned to USC and Stanford in April, as well as trips to Ohio State and Texas in late March.
As far as Florida State is concerned, McCutcheon is excited to get back and reconnect with the coaching staff.
"I love how Florida State is and how things went on my visit in November," McCutcheon said when asked why the Seminoles are getting another look.
McCutcheon visited Florida State for the Miami game this past season and even months removed from that visit, his time at FSU still left an impression on him.
"I remember the atmosphere of the game, the beautiful campus that I got to tour. I loved everything about the visit," he said.
Since that visit, the Florida State coaching staff has been in contact weekly with McCutcheon.
"My communication with the coaches have been real good - especially towards my family," McCutcheon said. "We try to communicate at least every week to see how everything is going."
Florida State, Ohio State and USC are the three schools that have been recruiting him the hardest and all three will be receiving unofficial visits before the top list of schools shrink even further. For his April visit, McCutcheon wants to focus on getting to know the current players.
"I really wanna be able to focus with the players on the team to get a feel on their experience at Florida State and how they like it," McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon currently plans to make this round of official visits and then set official visits for the summer. After that - a likely commitment before his senior season. Until then, the message from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans is simple.
"The main message to me is to keep climbing, keep your head down and stay disciplined and humble," McCutcheon said.
