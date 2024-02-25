There are few wideouts as electric as Rivals100 and Lucas (Tx.) Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon in the 2025 class. The four-star wide receiver released his top eight schools on Saturday afternoon - a list that included Florida, SMU, Tennessee, Stanford, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Florida State. Before releasing his top schools, The Osceola caught up with McCutcheon to talk about his narrowed list and his upcoming return to Tallahassee in the spring.

McCutcheon has set multiple spring visits to programs around the country including an April 12th visit to Florida State. He also has visits planned to USC and Stanford in April, as well as trips to Ohio State and Texas in late March. As far as Florida State is concerned, McCutcheon is excited to get back and reconnect with the coaching staff. "I love how Florida State is and how things went on my visit in November," McCutcheon said when asked why the Seminoles are getting another look. McCutcheon visited Florida State for the Miami game this past season and even months removed from that visit, his time at FSU still left an impression on him. "I remember the atmosphere of the game, the beautiful campus that I got to tour. I loved everything about the visit," he said.